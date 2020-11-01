Mumbai: SoBo school takes up gender disparity issue and aims to continue the movement

How is it that there were no female child births recorded in 2,458 villages of Haryana in a year?" "Why are girls not allowed to study?"—these were some of the sentiments shared by students of Cathedral and John Connon School in Fort, after watching Son Rise (2019), a National Award-winning film by Vibha Bakshi on the skewed gender ratio in the state of Haryana. With educational institutions adopting newer ways of teaching and learning amidst the pandemic, this prestigious South Mumbai school has found an innovative way to create gender sensitisation among its senior students.

Earlier this month, all students from Classes VIII to XII were asked to watch the documentary and share their thoughts in the form of essays, talks and questions and answer sessions. The aim was to draw their attention to social issues in the country. "The movie was an eye-opener. While I enjoy a privileged life, someone my age in Haryana still can't go to school because she is a girl. Apart from highlighting this issue, the film also showed how men have been fighting for justice for women," said Aliya Uberoi, a student of Class XII and head girl of the school.



Shiv Kalra, a Class VIII student said that getting introduced to the topic through a documentary film was far more effective than reading about it in a textbook. "Seeing this movie made everything so real. It makes you more alive and the dialogue begins organically," he said.

Following an overwhelming response from students, the school is planning to nominate 10 more city schools to take the movement ahead. The students' council of the school has also decided to start a fund-raiser to help fight for justice for a rape survivor from Haryana's Jind town, whose story finds mention in the film. "The fact that men and women are equal is something that we are always pushing for, at the school. But the film brings the much-desired approach that we need to have towards gender sensitisation. This is why we decided to show it to our senior section students," shared Meera Isaacs, principal of the school. She added, "We wanted a discussion to continue on the topic. So, we held activities and got them to submit assignments on the topic, after watching the film. The pandemic proved to be a boon with parents engaging with the film, too."



Samir Uberoi, Aliya's father, said that the school's initiative will help students find newer role models, as the film celebrates the real heroes of the country. "I have travelled a lot due to work and I have observed that true heroes are found in the unlikeliest of

places. The film is a good example of that."

Apart from winning the 66th National Film Award for Best Film (non-feature) and Best Editing, Son Rise was also awarded The Indian Panorama Award by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. The movie has been showcased across 71 countries, as part of the United Nations global #HeForShe movement. Bakshi, who directed and produced the film, said, "We always talk about empowering women. But, the time has come to empower the boys of the families. It is the true awakening of masculinity." She is hoping that more city schools follow in the lines of the SoBo school, and as part of the chain movement, will be screening the film for Delhi schools, too. "One of the greatest achievements of our effort is that Sunil Jaglan's story [Chief of Bibipur village, who almost stopped female infanticide in his jurisdiction] has found its way into the Class X English textbook of the Central Board of Secondary Education Board," she said.



Extraordinary men

Son Rise (2019) was filmed in Haryana, where illegal, yet rampant female foeticide has led to the eerie absence of girls in hundreds of villages. This skewed sex-ratio also provoked an unprecedented number of crimes against women. During the making of the film, Bakshi found many ordinary men, who were doing the 'extraordinary' to break the shackles of patriarchy, including a village chief fighting for women to enter the male-dominated arena of local politics, and a farmer who, defies society by marrying a gangrape survivor.

