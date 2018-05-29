South Korea calls for more impromptu talks with North
Trump says he sees 'brilliant potential' in North Korea, as US team arrives in Pyongyang for summit talks
South Korea's Moon Jae-in (left) with Donald Trump. File Pic
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Monday there could be more impromptu talks with North Korea including summits between pre-arranged dialogue. "If we could hold working-level, back-to-back talks on both sides of Panmunjom if urgently necessary in addition to formal summits, it would expedite faster advancement of inter-Korean relations," Moon said.
This comes as the US and North Korean officials met on Sunday at a border truce village as preparations resumed for a high-stakes, high-drama summit that President Donald Trump suggests could help the North realise its "brilliant potential.
"Kim Jong Un agrees with me on this. It will happen!," the president said, confirming that a US team "has arrived in North Korea to make arrangements for the summit".
