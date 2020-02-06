South Mumbai college professor sends vulgar texts, videos to student, held

A mathematics teacher at a college in south Mumbai was arrested on Tuesday night for sending obscene messages and videos to a third year BSc student. According to the police, the teacher was booked for outraging the modesty of a woman, Times of India reported.

In her complaint to the police, the student said that the teacher touched her shoulder in the classroom over the past couple of months. Police said he also sent her obscene messages and videos.

According to sources quoted in the report, three girls complained to the principal against the harassment they faced from the teacher, accusing him of sending messages at odd hours in the night. The principal of the college said the girls also alleged that the teacher was stalking them. She said the complainant and her mother had approached her with the complaint against the teacher, alleging that he was sending obscene messages to her late in the night and stalking her. “When I asked for proof, she claimed she deleted the messages but added that there are other girls who are facing similar harassment from him,” she added.

"I asked the girl to take the others into confidence and come with a written complaint. On Monday, we called an urgent meeting of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and submitted a written complaint and a printout of all the messages to the ICC.” It is known that one more girl came out with a complaint from the second and third-year classes.

Once the phone number from which the messages were sent was verified, the college then went ahead to report the teacher to the police and has forbidden him to enter the campus as long the case is pending. The principal also said the college management has called an urgent meeting to decide on the future action against the teacher. "We do not wish our girls to feel threatened or intimidated on the campus,” she was quoted as saying in the report.

The Gamdevi police station seized the accused’s phone which will be sent to Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory. The police will also investigate the call data records, messages, and videos sent to the students. The teacher was produced before the court and was sent to police custody for two days.

