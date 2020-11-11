South star Chiyaan Vikram becomes a grandfather; daughter welcomes a baby girl

Kennedy John Victor, aka Chiyaan Vikram, is best known for his works in Tamil cinema. The south star is popular for films like Anniyan (2005), Kanthaswamy (2009), Raavanan (2010), Deiva Thirumagal (2011), and I (2015), for which he received rave reviews from the audience and critics alike.

The 54-year-old actor recently became a grandfather as daughter Akshita and her husband Manu Ranjith welcomed a baby girl on November 9. Filmmaker Ajay Gnanamuthu took to Twitter to congratulate Chiyaan Vikram on the happy news. He wrote, "Many many congrats on the new role #ChiyaanVikram sir.. I'm damn sure you'll be one of those coolest grand dads Wishes to the entire family.. And welcome Kiddo."

Many many congrats on the new role #ChiyaanVikram sir.. I'm damn sure you'll be one of those coolest grand dads Wishes to the entire family.. And welcome Kiddo — Ajay Gnanamuthu (@AjayGnanamuthu) November 10, 2020

On the professional front, having made his foray in Bollywood ten years ago with Mani Ratnam's Raavan, he made a comeback of sorts with Bejoy Nambiar's David in 2013. He was last seen in a cameo appearance in the Tamil film Adithya Varma. Vikram's upcoming films include Cobra, which also stars former cricketer Irfan Pathan, Srinidhi Shetty, and Miya.

Chiyaan Vikram also has films like Dhruva Natchathiram, Mahavir Karna (Hindi, Tamil), and Ponniyin Selvan (also starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) in his kitty.

Heartiest congratulations to the new grandfather!

