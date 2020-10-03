South star Siddharth returns to Hindi entertainment with Escaype Live

After making his Hindi movie debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Rang De Basanti (2006), Siddharth has charted his Bollywood career judiciously, cherry-picking only two projects — Chashme Baddoor (2013) and Leila (2019) — in the interim. Now, the South star is set to return to Hindi entertainment with the 10-part tech thriller, Escaype Live. The web series, created by TV producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary, traces five youngsters who use a popular live-streaming app that promises overnight fame and fortune, in a bid to escape their mundane lives.



Through its protagonists, the show — written and co-directed by Tewary — explores the impact of the internet and social media on the youth. "I pick projects that I instinctively relate to; the script has to move me. Siddharth and Abhishek Sengupta [co-director] have built the story such that it honestly depicts Indian youth's affinity to the internet. I am excited about the scope of the show and how it will present me to the Hindi audience," says the actor.



Tewary

The series, which will eventually be sold to a digital platform, is slated to go on floors mid-October at Swastik Bhoomi Studio in Umbergaon. Though he understands that shooting amid the pandemic comes with its share of responsibilities, Siddharth is happy to dive into work. "We need to do our bit while ensuring that we adopt every necessary safety protocol," he states.

