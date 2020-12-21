South star Vijay Sethupathi approached for web series starring Shahid Kapoor?

If the industry grapevine is to be believed, South star Vijay Sethupathi has been approached for Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's web series starring Shahid Kapoor. The action thriller is slated to go on floors early next year.

The director duo feels that the Tamil actor's presence will add to the curiosity about the show and take the entertainment quotient a notch higher. The makers want to keep things under wraps till things are signed and sealed.

Besides this series, Sethupati has a Malayalam film 19 (1) (a) lined up alongside Nithya Menen. The film, backed by Anto Joseph, is written and will be helmed by Indhu VS, making her directorial debut.

Sethupathi recently opted out of Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic following opposition, with a section alleging that the spinner was a betrayer of the Tamil people and supported the then Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa during the 2009 civil war.

