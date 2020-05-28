Search

South-western monsoon heads towards India after 10-day delay due to Cyclone Amphan

Updated: May 28, 2020, 13:05 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The monsoon which is essential for boosting the rural economy is predicted to reach Kerala by June 5, four days later than the usual schedule and expected to hit Maharashtra by June 15

This picture has been used for representational purposes
The south western monsoon winds have resumed its journey towards India after a 10-day halt due to Cyclone Amphan blocking its path near Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather department on Wednesday said that due to the enhanced cloud cover and ‘deepening of southwesterly winds up to mid-tropospheric levels’, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, most parts of Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The monsoon which is essential for boosting the rural economy is predicted to reach Kerala by June 5, four days later than the usual schedule and expected to hit Maharashtra by June 15. The onset of monsoon was delayed by eight days last year in the same stretch.

Other than the progress of the monsoon schedule, the IMD also predicted a likelihood of showers in northern India that has gripped by the heatwave. The weather department said that a western disturbance would bring showers providing temporary relief from the heatwave from Thursday to Saturday.

The weather department also said that the showers would ‘substantially’ reduced the scorching temperatures from Friday.

