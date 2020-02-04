Southern Streaming Picks

There are popular films and then there are hidden gems. These often come from places you aren't looking in though the Netflix Twitter handle is sure to remind you. Here's a list from the far corners of the South that you should get watching soon, with subtitles of course.

Sillu Karupatti - Tamil

A delightful anthology of four love stories that are warm and endearing at the same time. Directed by Halitha Shameem and starring several new faces, the film brings to the fore a realistic telling of stories that are all around us, ones that we miss in the humdrum of everyday life.

STREAM ON Netflix

Enai Nokki Paayum Thota - Tamil

From the house of Gautham Vasudev Menon, the maker of hit films like Vinnaithandi Varuvaaya (Ekk Deewana Tha in Hindi) and Vaarnam Aayiram comes a thriller after a few failed attempts at one. While the Dhanush and Megha Akash starrer has received mixed reviews, it deserves a watch for the cinematography and music by indie artiste Darbuka Siva.

STREAM ON Amazon Prime

C/O Kancharapalem - Telugu

In a film industry with virtually no history of parallel cinema, C/O Kancharapalem comes as a surprise, in fact a bouquet of little ones. Debutant director Maha Venkatesh takes you through a timeless tale set in small town Andhra Pradesh, of love, loss and longing. As the characters come alive on screen the characters seem all too familiar and the stories surpass cultural boundaries.

STREAM ON Netflix

Andriod Kunjappan

If you haven't watched the king of Malayalam small-budget films Soubin Shahir who shot to fame with the hugely popular Kumbalangi Nights yet, then you've sorely missed on screen a delight like no other. He returns, in Android Kunjappan, he returns as a small town man grappling with his son's relocation to Russia only to be amazed instead by a robot who has been entrusted the task of taking care of him.

STREAM ON Amazon Prime

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates