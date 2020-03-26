Spain's virus deaths leap; Prince Charles now infected

A Spanish soldier stands next to beds set up at a temporary hospital in Barcelona on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

The death toll in Spain from the Coronavirus shot up by more than 700 on Wednesday, surpassing China and is now second only to Italy as the pandemic spread rapidly in Europe, with even Britain's Prince Charles testing positive for the virus.

Spain recorded a record daily increase of 738 deaths, pushing it to 3,434 overall and past China's 3,285, the Ministry of Health said. The country's infections rose by 20% to 47,610, and more than 5,000 have recovered.

In usually bustling Barcelona, people walking around with blankets, mattresses or tents punctuated the eerie emptiness. Spain's homeless told The Associated Press they feel more abandoned than ever as everyone else hunkers down at home.

Spain's health system is overwhelmed, and with hotels being converted into hospitals and a Madrid ice rink being used as a temporary morgue. Lawmakers were set to extend the country's lockdown to 12.

"Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, is showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland," his office said, adding that his wife, Camilla, has tested negative.

"Charles has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," it

said.

3,434

Total no. of deaths in Spain

