Spanish footballer Isco's girlfriend Sara Salamo reveals about their 'competitive' sex life
Actor Sara Salamo brings up active sex life with Real Madrid footballer Isco on Spanish TV show
Spanish footballer Isco's partner Sara Salamo has revealed how "competitive" sex ensures an exciting personal life for the couple. The Real Madrid star is spending the COVID-19 pandemic-caused lockdown with the Spanish model/actor and son Theo, 11 months.
Isco has struggled with injuries this season and has spent a lot of time on the bench after managing to score just three goals. Talking about her life with the footballer, Sara told Spanish TV show La Resistencia: "He [Isco] and I didn't want to come on the show until we could say that we did it once a day.
Sara Salamo and footballer Isco
But then, my book happened [novel released in May] and we couldn't quite get there. We've had a lot of work and we've had kids. But we're very competitive." The couple have been dating since 2017. Isco has another son — Francisco Alarcon Calderon, five — with his ex-partner Victoria Alarcon.
