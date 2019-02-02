Special Birthday Suprise for Shamita Shetty!

bollywood

Shamita Shetty who brought in her birthday last night with her close family and friends was in for a special surprise

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty who brought in her birthday last night with her close family and friends was in for a special surprise. The actress and her sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra along with their friends Rajiv Datia, Kiran Bawa, Rohini Iyer, Akanksha Malhotra, Gauri Malhotra Narang and Sarita Madhavan were swept off to Phuket for a 3-day weekend celebration, personally organized by Raj Kundra.

A few years ago, doting husband Raj organized a Gatsby-style birthday surprise for wife, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, which included flying 30 of her closest friends to Sveti Stefan, a 15th-century island in Montenegro and went all out to host this one for sister-in-law Shamita Shetty this year.

The group is living it up and are hosted at luxury villas in Phuket that have a stunning view of the island and the Andaman sea. After spending the afternoon lounging in the infinity pool, the celebration kicked off with champagne and live fireshows at the Catch Beach Club, the hippest night club in town and went on till the wee hours of the morning.

The birthday girl's special day also includes a private birthday lunch curated by one of the best chefs on the island, jet skiing and a party at Silk, Phuket's most exclusive Thai restaurant.

Says a source quote, "Raj has always been the ideal family guy and after throwing Shilpa a Gatsy style birthday celebration, also surprised Shamita with a trip to Phuket. Nothing was revealed to Shamita and her friends and they were informed about the location only at the airport. From dining at the best restaurants to partying at the hippest nightclubs, it's been a three-day celebration of the best food and flowing champagne celebrating Shamita's special day".

It's been a great start to the year for Shamita with the massive success of Khatron Ke Khiladi and this getaway was just the perfect way to celebrate it.

Also Read: Shamita Shetty: Have you seen these candid pictures of Mohabbatein actress?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates