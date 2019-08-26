Special Cell of Police busts international syndicate of fake Indian currency, one arrested

crime

The accused was arrested on August 24 at the Nehru Place Bus Terminal at around 3 pm with 275 fake currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination

This picture has been used for representational purpose

New Delhi: According to a press release by the Delhi Police on Monday, the Special Cell busted an international syndicate of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) by arresting a Nepal national who was the key supplier of FICN with Rs 5.5 lakh fake currency. "A team of Special Cell led by Inspector Ishwar Singh under the supervision of ACP, Attar Singh has busted an international syndicate indulging in the circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in Delhi NCR, Bihar and other parts of India. FICN amounting to Rs 5.50 lakhs has been recovered from the arrested Nepal national namely, Aslam Ansari alias Gultan aged 27 years," the release stated by Delhi police.

Also Read: Four arrested with 10,000 Yaba tablets, fake currency notes in Bengal

"FICN was smuggled in India from Pakistan via Raxol border through Indo-Nepal border as revealed by the arrested accused," the release added. According to news agency, the accused was arrested at the Nehru Place Bus Terminal on August 24 at around 3 pm with 275 fake currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination where he had arrived to meet and deliver the said notes to one of his contacts, according to the press release. During the course of the interrogation, the accused revealed that his syndicate had smuggled FICN amounting to Rs one crore during the last one year period. Further investigation in the matter to identify the source of the FICN and its receivers in India is underway.

With inputs from ANI

Also Read: Fake currency notes with face value of Rs 20 lakh seized, 5 held in Kerala

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates