World Cup 2019 Diary: Special fan and two extraordinary journos

Indian para-athlete Suvarna Raj at the Ageas Bowl on Saturday. Pics/Harit N Joshi

Southampton: There was a special supporter in the crowd to cheer for Virat Kohli & Co among the scores of Indian fans at Ageas Bowl on Saturday — wheelchair-bound Indian para-athlete Suvarna Raj. She came all the way from Chester, travelling close to four hours, to witness the match against Afghanistan.

"Hats off to the planning and detailing of the government here. I could easily change trains and board the bus all on my own. I faced no inconvenience at all in reaching the ground," Suvarna told mid-day while watching Kohli bat from the Shane Warne Stand.

Suvarna, a 2014 and 2018 para-Asian Games participant in athletics events like shot put and javelin throw, is in England to attend a leadership summit. "I was the only differently-abled person to attend the event. It provided great insight on leadership and how to improve your leadership skills," Suvarna said.

Suvarna is not a cricket buff, but her husband Pradeep was keen that she attends at least one World Cup match during her time in England. "I dont follow the sport so much, but my husband was very keen that I go for at least one match. I had heard that the atmosphere at cricket matches is very exciting. And today, I am seeing how crazy people are about cricket and cricketers," she said.

Rock climbing, anyone?

THE Ageas Bowl not only allows spectators to watch cricket matches. There are other activities on offer as well. If the on-field action does not provide you entertainment, one can try rock climbing. Situated just behind the dressing room area, a lot of spectators were seen trying their hands at rock climbing when the Indian batsmen struggled to tackle the Afghanistan bowling.



Bharat Sundaresan (left) and Gaurav Joshi with their campervan

World Cup on wheels

TWO Australia-based Indian journalists have found an exciting and unique way to follow the World Cup. mid-days contributor Gaurav Joshi and Bharat Sundaresan have hired a campervan for the duration of the World Cup to travel to venues. "We wanted to do something different. We decided to hire a campervan and provide a unique perspective to cricket fans about the World Cup," said Joshi. "A lot of planning and detailing went into our decision to hire the campervan. It isnt easy, but we are enjoying the experience," said Sundaresan. The campervan has helped them travel to interiors of England to unravel grassroot stories of English cricketers. Their campervan was recently visited by former England captain Allan Lamb and Australian womens cricketer-turned-commentator Mel Jones. However, their big moment was when they met Jos Buttlers parents at their Wedmore home in Somerset.

Apna sapna money money

A lot of Indian fans were seen selling t-shirts, caps, scarves and horns here on Saturday. A t-shirt and cap combo costs around 10 to 12 pounds, while other items sell for five to eight pounds. They arrive a good three to four hours before the match and just before toss, they wrap up and head to the ground. "We are doing this just for fun," said a seller.

