Special mention for Yo Yo Honey Singh

bollywood

The makers of Saif Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh's Baazaar have done just that. to Yo Yo Honey Singh has been on a roll this year with Dil Chori and Chote Chote Peg from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and This Party Is Over Now and Rangtaari

Yo Yo Honey Singh

It is rare for a musician to get credit in a film's trailer. However, the makers of Saif Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh's Baazaar have done just that. to Yo Yo Honey Singh has been on a roll this year with Dil Chori and Chote Chote Peg from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and This Party Is Over Now and Rangtaari from Mitron.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates