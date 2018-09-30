Special mention for Yo Yo Honey Singh

Search

Sep 30, 2018, 10:48 IST | The Hitlist Team

It is rare for a musician to get credit in a film's trailer. However, the makers of Saif Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh's Baazaar have done just that. to Yo Yo Honey Singh has been on a roll this year with Dil Chori and Chote Chote Peg from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and This Party Is Over Now and Rangtaari from Mitron.

