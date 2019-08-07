Special screening of Hum Aapke Hain Koun to celebrate its 25 years

bollywood

Besides Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, the musical family drama featured Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, Alok Nath and other

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in a still from Hum Aapke Hai Koun. Pic: Mid-day archives

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! will be completing 25 years on Monday and the makers are planning to host a special screening of the film next week. The 1994 movie, directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions, is one of the biggest and most popular Hindi films across the globe.

Besides Salman and Madhuri, the musical family drama featured Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, Alok Nath, and others.

"A special screening is being planned for August 9 at Liberty cinema with the entire cast including Salman, Madhuri and other members of the film. The entire team will relive the moments again, they will all talk about their experiences and all," a source close to the development said.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! is a modern take on Rajshri Productions' 1982 film Nadiya Ke Paar. The film won several awards including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit-Nene takes #GulelChallenge on #25YearsOfHAHK

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates