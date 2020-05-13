Speeding car crashes into parked bus at Marine Drive, 18-year-old dies

A 19-year-old was driving the car that rammed into the bus on Marine Drive on Tuesday evening. Pic/Ashish Raje

An 18-year-old resident of Napean Sea Road died after a speeding car rammed into a stationary bus at BD Somani junction on Marine Drive on Tuesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Aryaman Rajesh Nagpal, who was seated next to the driver of the vehicle that crashed.

A source said Nagpal is related to Rajesh Nagpal, one of the directors of PIEM Private Ltd that partly owns Taj Presidency at Cuffe Parade.

The driver, Shauryasingh Sharad Jain, 19, was also a resident of Napean Sea Road, is undergoing treatment at Harkishandas hospital. The incident happened around 4.30 pm. The bus was meant to ferry employees working on Coastal Road project.

"Prima facie, it seems that Jain was driving his relative's car at exceedingly high speed and it rammed into one stationary bus," said Mrityunjay Hiremath, senior inspector of Marine Drive police station.

They were rushed to Saifee Hospital where Nagpal was declared brought dead. "Jain's ribs broke. He is admitted to ICU at Harkishandas hospital and is unconscious," said Hiremath. Police are also examining if Jain was driving under the influence. Nagpal's body will be handed over to his family after autopsy.

Jain has been booked for death due to negligence and rash driving.

