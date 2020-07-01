Speeding car hits people sitting outside temple, two dead in Delhi

A speeding car on Tuesday hit people sitting on the pavement outside a Hanuman temple in north Delhi's Rohini, killing two people and injuring two minors, police said. Four people in the car have been apprehended and the vehicle seized. According to police, a PCR call about an accident at the Sankat Hanuman Mandir between Sectors 16/17, Rohini was received and a police team reached the spot.



A beat constable also informed about the accident, and senior police officers also reached the spot.



"All the injured persons were shifted to BSA Hospital and scene of crime was preserved. After taking photographs and inspecting the scene of crime, the vehicle was seized and taken to police station KNK Marg. The vehicle has been found registered in the name of Rahul Sharma, a resident of Phase-II, Budh Vihar," a senior police officer said.



Harish, 40, a resident of Sector-26, Rohini, and Vimla, 35, a resident of Sector-25 were declared as brought dead at the hospital, while Anshu, 5, and Suraj, 11, both residents of Sector-25 were injured and are under treatment.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever