Speeding truck knocks down 8 workers who were leaving city, 4 dead

A speeding truck knocked down 8 workers who had been diverted back from the state border. Out of 8, 4 workers have succumbed to injuries while 4 have been admitted to a hospital. Virar cops have filed a report the against truck driver.

After nationwide lockdown, many daily wage workers were trying to leave city or state to return home. Many workers who had been caught at state borders were returning back towards Virar and Vasai. At 3 am this morning, a speeding truck knocked down 8 persons near Bharol village in Virar on Mumbai-Ahemdabad highway.

Injured persons were rushed to nearest hospital where 4 persons were declared dead. Out of the deceased, two persons have been identified as Ramesh Bhat and Nikhil Pandya while others are yet to be identified. Other injured are stable. Virar cops have booked the driver of the truck who fled from the spot after the incident.

