Spencer's Retail acquires Godrej Nature's Basket

The acquisition will give RPG Group inroads into the grocery store market in the west of India, where Nature's Basket has 36 stores

Grocery chain Godrej Nature's Basket

Spencer's Retail Ltd on Friday said it will acquire a 100 per cent stake in the city's popular grocery chain Nature's Basket, a Godrej subsidiary, for a cash consideration of Rs 300 crore.

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, which runs 156 grocery stores in 39 cities, Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.39 crore for the fiscal 2018-19 against a loss of Rs 14.12 crore a year ago.

Shashwat Goenka, the group's sector head, retail and FMCG, said, "Nature's Basket will make Spencer's a truly national player, giving it access to the west of India through its 36 stores in Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru."

The deal is subject to approval of the shareholders of both the companies. "Looking forward, we realised we need to pass on the torch to owners who have prioritised retail in their portfolio strategy and have the relevant ecosystems to take the business to the next level," said Tanya Dubash, executive director and chief brand officer, Godrej Group.

Spencer's Retail chain doubled its sales to Rs 2,215 crore for the year under review compared to Rs 1,051 crore in FY18, the company said. Its consolidated net profit for the March quarter stood at R1.83 crore, with a topline of Rs 531 crore. In the fiscal ended March 31, total sales of Nature's Basket was Rs 338 crore. Spencer's Retail will acquire NBL's entire share capital, comprising 445,830,000 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each.

