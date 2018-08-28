SpiceJet operates country's first ever biojet fuel test flight

national

The Bombardier Q400 aircraft was powered with a blend of 75 per cent air turbine fuel and 25 per cent biojet fuel

SpiceJet CEO Ajay Singh reacts after the flight landed at the Delhi airport on Monday. Pic/PTI

SpiceJet on Monday operated India’s first test flight powered by biojet fuel, according to the airline. A Bombardier Q400 aircraft, partially using biojet fuel, took off from Dehradun and landed at the airport in the national capital. The airline said it successfully operated “India’s first ever biojet fuel flight”.

The flight was powered with a blend of 75 per cent air turbine fuel (ATF) and 25 per cent biojet fuel, it said. In a release, the airline said the advantage of using biojet fuel as compared to ATF is that it reduces carbon emissions and enhances fuel efficiency. Made from Jatropha crop, the fuel has been developed by the CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), Dehradun, SpiceJet said.

Around 20 people, including officials from aviation regulator DGCA and SpiceJet, were in the test flight. The duration of the flight was around 25 minutes, according to an airline executive. SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said biojet fuel is low cost and helps in significantly reducing carbon emissions. “It has the potential to reduce our dependence on traditional aviation fuel by up to 50 per cent on every flight and bring down fares,” he said.

The biojet fuel has been recognised by American Standard Testing Method (ASTM) and meets the specification standards of Pratt & Whitney and Bombardier for commercial application in aircraft. The Q400 aircraft has 78 seats.

20

Number of passengers in the test flight

78

Number of seats the Q400 aircraft has

Jet Airways reports Rs 1,323-crore loss

Jet Airways on Monday reported a whopping Rs 1,323 crore of net loss for the three months to June owing to higher fuel cost and other expenses due to the falling rupee.

