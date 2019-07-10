SpiceJet technician gets stuck in aircraft's landing gear door, dies in Kolkata

national

The body was later removed from the landing gear with the help of the fire brigade

In a bizarre incident, a SpiceJet technician was killed at the aerodrome on Wednesday after he got stuck in the main landing gear door of an aircraft he was working on.



The incident took place in the morning at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata at around 1:45 am. The technician was carrying out regular maintenance work when the incident took place.

West Bengal: A SpiceJet technician lost his life after he got stuck in main landing gear door while working on an aircraft at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, around 1 am today. His body was removed from landing gear with the help of Fire brigade. pic.twitter.com/5jaqqbJTwQ — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2019

A senior airport official told news agency Press Trust of India, "The technician was carrying out maintenance work on the landing gear of a Bombardier Q400 plane belonging to SpiceJet when the landing door accidentally got closed and he got stuck."

The hydraulic flap in the underbelly of the aircraft reportedly closed around the victim's neck without a warning. Initial investigations revealed that he may have died out of suffocation.

As per reports, the emergency personnel struggled to free the body of the deceased and eventually had to cut it to free it from the plane. The investigation is underway. The cops are trying to ascertain that if the hydraulic pressure had been activated then how could the deceased be a victim to it.

