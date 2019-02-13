Spotted: Vijay Acharya and Sajid Khan make a public appearance after a hiatus

bollywood

It was after a hiatus that Thugs of Hindostan director Vijay Krishna Acharya and Sajid Khan were spotted at a preview of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy

Sajid Khan

After his directorial venture, Thugs Of Hindostan, proved to be a damp squib, Vijay Krishna Acharya disappeared from public view. It was after a hiatus that we spotted him at a preview of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy.

Ranveer Singh's character is inspired by the journeys of Indian rappers Neazy aka Naved Shaikh and Divine aka Vivian Fernandes. The audience has been hailing the rapper avatar of Ranveer Singh in the real world of underground music created by Zoya Akhtar.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and this film on the underground rap movement in India is slated to release on February 14.



Vijay Krishna Acharya

Despite its stellar cast that included Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, Thugs Of Hindostan struggled to reach the Rs 150 crore mark. Khan - famous for his sharp judgment of scripts - revealed that he has tried to reflect on what went wrong with the film.

In a gesture that reflected his thorough professional attitude, the leading man of the Rs 300-crore Diwali offering stepped up to take responsibility for the film's dismal performance.

Director Sajid Khan who, too, has been away from the scene after being called out in the wake of the #MeToo was spotted at designer-turned-filmmaker Vikram Phadnis' mother's funeral.

Vikram Phadnis' mother died on Sunday, February 10, and a lot of Bollywood celebrities offered their condolence to the ace designer of the tinsel town.

