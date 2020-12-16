Spread Christmas joy, but with utmost caution, asks Archdiocese of Bombay

With Christmas just over a week away, Archbishop of Bombay Cardinal Oswald Gracias on Tuesday sounded a note of caution, asking churches and parishioners to follow the guidelines in place in view of the pandemic.

Issuing a slew of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for churches across the diocese for Christmas, Cardinal Gracias reminded the Council of Deans and the parishioners that Section 144 is still in effect in the city and an assembly of over 200 people is not permitted. Police have made no relaxations in this regard, he added.

"People expect a Mass on Christmas Eve. The government and police have permitted Mass inside the church, however, please stay in touch with your local police station," wrote Cardinal Gracias, in a communication addressed to the Council of Deans, parish priests and priests in-charge.

He said "more than one Vigil Mass may be celebrated in our churches" to ensure guidelines on gathering are followed. "Similarly, the number of Masses on Christmas morning can be increased, and we are encouraged to have Mass on Christmas evening, too, for those who cannot come in the morning."

The Cardinal said "it was strongly recommended" to not start the Christmas Vigil Mass after 9 pm. He added that there could be a possible relaxation for choirs by allowing three or four choristers on different mikes with a safe distance between them. "However, a recorded choir singing is encouraged."

Holy Communion could be allowed outside churches and cribs, maybe put up in church but with a prominent 'do not touch' sign, he added.

Lastly, he discouraged churches from celebrating Thanksgiving Mass at midnight on December 31, as there was a possibility of "restrictions being imposed." He said churches could hold their respective New Year Mass not later than 7 pm.

