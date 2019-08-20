Spruce up your wardrobe with these trendy t-shirts from Amazon

bollywood-fashion

Now you can get this trendy look at home in a jiffy! Here's a list of cool t-shirts you must have in your wardrobe to amp your style game.

Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai Airport. She opted for brown cargo pants, which she paired with a basic black top and a leather jacket. Pic/Yogen Shah

B-town celebrities, be it Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan or Tara Sutaria, have time and again showed off their stylish sides by opting for pretty t-shirts paired with trendy shorts, or denim. We have curated a list of t-shirts you can buy at affordable prices. Take a look at these trendy t-shirts that will keep your stylish fashion game on point.

Styleville Women's Check Flared top

This pink striped top with a round neck and quarter sleeves makes it a must-have. This top can be flaunted at your office party or a day out with friends. The added attraction of this anti-fit top is the print at the yoke part. A pair of black denims, black heels, a box clutch, and gold fringe earrings will complete the look. It is tailored in printed cotton fabric which has a soft and smooth texture that falls and drapes perfectly on the body silhouette, It is a comfortable and breathable fabric which allows air circulation and keeps you cool. Styleville Women's Check Flared top is available at an affordable price of Rs 409. Shop it here

Gritstones Round Neck Printed T-Shirt

Uplift your everyday casual look with this cat-print top. Made from soft cotton, this top is available in three popular colours; red, white and yellow. The top can go well with any loose or ripped jeans and trousers of your choice. The top features a round neck, short sleeves and above the waist length. This top is made from soft cotton fabric to keep you free and moving in all weather conditions. Gritstones Round Neck Printed T-Shirt is available at a discounted price of Rs 358. Shop it here

AeloMart Cotton Black Full Sleeve Top

The top has a full sleeve design and comes with a regular fit. It is suitable for both formal and casual wear. You can pair this top with a crisp pair of denims along with a pair of wedges for a complete casual look when you are out for the evening. You can also pair this top with a pair of shorts for a more relaxed look. AeloMart Cotton Black Full Sleeve Top is available at an affordable price of Rs 449. Shop it here

Campus Sutra Cotton Round Neck Quarter Sleeve T-Shirt

This t-shirt is made up of 100 per cent smooth cotton melange with bio-wash and enzyme treatment. The product is available in bright and solid melange colours with 0 per cent colour fading. It is perfect for summers and high temperatures. Campus Sutra Cotton Round Neck Quarter Sleeve T-Shirt is available at a discounted price of Rs 349. Shop it here

