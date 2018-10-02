Spurned lover shoots 20-year-old woman after she rejects marriage proposal

crime

It was learnt that the accused wanted to marry the woman whom he knew for two years. But, she turned down his proposal, following which he attacked her

Representational Picture

A 20-year-old woman was shot at in northeast Delhi on Monday morning, allegedly by a man whose marriage proposal was apparently rejected by her, police said.

The accused, Pradeep (27), was arrested later in the day. It was learnt that Pradeep wanted to marry the woman whom he knew for two years. But, she turned down his proposal, following which he attacked her at Harsh Vihar in Mandoli, a police officer said.

The family of the woman, who is currently hospitalised, alleged that the accused was married and had been harassing the woman. The weapon used in the crime is yet to be recovered, the officer added.

In another incident involving jilted lovers, a young man was arrested on Sunday on charges of stabbing and injuring a minor girl and her mother in east Delhi after his marriage proposal was turned down. Police said accused Ashu, 24, of Viswas Nagar visited the girl's house in Krishna Nagar on Saturday night and tried to persuade her to elope with him. When she refused, he beat her up and stabbed her.

"Ashu also stabbed her mother when she came to her daughter's rescue," Deputy Commissioner of Police Meghna Yadav said. Both are undergoing treatment in a hospital. Ashu was insisting on marriage but the girl and her mother were not willing to the alliance since he was unemployed, Yadav said. Both his parents are dead.

Inputs from PTI

View photos: Jilted Lovers: These killer love stories will leave you shocked!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates