Squadron leader of Air force duped by online fraudster to tune of Rs 75,000

Representational Picture

In a shocking incident, a squadron leader of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was allegedly duped to the tune of Rs.75,000 by an online fraudster who posed as an Army official. On July 23, 2019, squadron leader Ravinder Yadav registered an FIR in which he stated that he had put up his sofa set for sale on an online site.

In his complaint, he said that he received a call from one Sahil who posed as an army Jawan and said that had seen the advertisement and wanted to buy the sofa set from Yadav. The two parties agreed to do the payment via Paytm. Yadav said that he does not have a Paytm account and redirected Sahil to his relative Ruchi Yadav's account to initiate the transaction.

It later transpired that the buyer defrauded an amount of Rs 75,000 in three transactions (15,000+30,000+30,000) from the bank account of Ruchi Yadav. The incident took place on April 20 earlier this year. The case was taken into cognizance on July 23 and an investigation is being carried out by the police in this regard.

In a similar incident, five persons were arrested for allegedly duping people through 49 fake financial websites. Around Rs 1.09 lakh cash, cell phones, laptops, ATM cards, checkbooks and passbooks along with other items were seized by the police.

"Rs 1.09 Lakh cash, two laptops, printer, 16 cell phones, 19 ATM cards, 7 SIM cards, 14 passbooks, 12 checkbooks, three Aadhaar cards, two PAN cards, and three voter IDs have been seized," Aligarh SSP, Akash Kulhari told reporters here. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter, he added.

