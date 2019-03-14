Squash: Joshna enters quarter-finals in Egypt

other-sports

India's squash star Joshna Chinappa extended her impressive run in the Women's Black Ball Squash Open with a fighting win over sixth seed Sarah-Jane Perry here.

It was Joshna's first win over Sarah in almost seven years, having beaten her last in the 2012 Chennai Open. It was a match of over four games but on this occasion, the Indian seemed in greater control and nothing displayed that better than the first game.

Though the higher-ranked Sarah came back strongly in the next, Joshna was ready for the fight. In the last eight, Joshna plays third Joelle King of New Zealand.

