Squash: JVPG Club beat IIT Bombay in quarters

Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana Club outplayed IIT Bombay by an overwhelming 5-0 margin in the concluding Group A round-robin league of the Hyatt Regency-Mumbai Inter-Club squash league, organised by the Indian Squash Professionals played at the Hyatt Regency courts.

The Juhu Club, with 100 points, finished in second position behind Otters Club, Bandra (110 points). Goregaon Sports Club (60 points) are placed third. Meanwhile, in a Group B encounter, Hyatt Regency beat Jindal Squash Academy 3-2.