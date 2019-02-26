Squash: Saurav Ghosal enters pre-quarters, Joshna Chinappa exits

other-sports

Sourav Ghosal

India's Sourav Ghosal entered the men's pre-quarterfinals even as compatriot Joshna Chinappa crashed out of the women's event of the ongoing PSA World Squash Championship in Chicago.

According to information received here, Sourav now remains the lone Indian in the fray. Sourav, seeded 11th, defeated France's Lucas Serme 13-11 11-6 11-8 in his second round match that lasted 48 minutes on Sunday.

Sourav will play unseeded Joel Makin of Wales in the ne xt round. However, 14th seede Joshna suffered a shock defeat against the Hong Kong 18th seed Joey Chan 10-12 7-11 7-11 in the second round of the women's singles event.

