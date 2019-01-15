Sreesanth spotted with wife and daughter at a theatre in Juhu

cricket

India cricketer and Bigg Boss finalist Sreesanth was seen in a jovial mood as he exited the theatre with his wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari and daughter

Sreesanth with wife Bhuvneshwari and daughter

Indian cricketer and Bigg Boss finalist Sreesanth was spotted after a movie screening in Juhu with his wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari and daughter.

The family looked to be in a jovial mood as they exited the theatre. Sreesanth with wife and daughter

Sreesanth was the talk of the town for most part of last year during his stint inside the Bigg Boss house. Sreesanth had opened up about the slap-gate involving him and Harbhajan Singh in IPL, where he was seen crying profusely after being slapped by Harbhan on the field. Sreesanth with wife and daughter

Sreesanth, who has done three movies a few movies and web-series so far in Hindi cinema and Malayalam cinema so far, expressed his desire to work in Hollywood recently.

"I want to work with Steven Spielberg...whether it is a small role or big in a Hollywood movie. It will be a dream come true for me. And I always believe that anything can happen in life. I look at my life journey as a miracle," Sreesanth said.

He explained: "I was born in a small village in Kerala. From there, I went on to play for the Kerala state team and international cricket for India, and now I am working in TV shows and cinema... any miracle can happen. So yes, working in a Hollywood movie with Spielberg would be something."

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates