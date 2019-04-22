Sri Lanka announces compensation for bomb blast victims

international

After eight coordinated explosions targeted Easter worshippers and high-end hotels popular with international guests, Sri Lankan Government announces that it will compensate the victims of the ghastly bomb blasts

Indonesian Muslim students show their solidarity to the victims of the Sri Lankan blasts, in Surabaya. / AFP

Colombo: The Sri Lankan government on Monday announced that it will compensate the victims of the ghastly bomb blasts that hit churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka, killing over 290 people and injuring over 500 others during Easter celebrations, according to a media report.

Eight coordinated explosions targeted Easter worshippers and high-end hotels popular with international guests.

The blasts targeted St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa around 8.45 am (local time) as the Easter Sunday mass were in progress.

Three explosions were reported from the five-star hotels - the Shangri-La, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury. Foreigners and locals who were injured in hotel blasts were admitted to the Colombo General Hospital.

Government spokesperson Rajitha Senaratne said that the each victim in the attacks will be paid 1 million Sri Lankan rupees (USD 5,722), while about 100,000 Sri Lankan rupees (USD 572) would be given for the costs of the funeral processions, The Sunday Times reported.

He said that the injured in the attacks would be paid between 100,000 Sri Lankan rupees (USD 570)- 300,000 Sri Lankan rupees (USD 1717).

The spokesperson also stressed that all the damaged churches will be completely repaired by the government.

Police have till now arrested 24 people, reportedly members of a Muslim radical group, in connection with the country's bloodiest attacks in a decade.

The government has said it will not disclose the details of the suspects involved in the attacks to prevent them from getting publicity.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates