Sri Lanka blasts: Event, vacation ends for businessman, JDS worker

national

Friends of one Indian killed and those injured in the Sri Lanka bombings speak about the tense moments following the blasts

(Deceased) S R Nagaraj and Hanumaiah Shivakumar; (Injured) Diplomat Purshotam Reddy

The serial blasts that rocked Sri Lanka on Easter have had far-reaching effects, with families in India, too, devastated by the impact. In two separate incidents at the Kingsbury and Shangri-La hotels on Sunday, a real estate businessman and a JDS worker from Bengaluru lost their lives, while a diplomat who sustained injuries in the blast was airlifted and later admitted to the Manipal Super Specialty Hospital in critical condition.

On Sunday morning, N Ramesh and Prasanna Reddy from Bengaluru were sleeping in room number 401 of Kings Bury Hotel, when they suddenly heard a huge explosion. They rushed outside and saw smoke everywhere. They tried calling their friends S R Nagaraj, 47, and Purshotam Reddy, 45, who were staying in room number 801. However, the calls did not go through. Nagaraj had died in the blasts that day and Reddy suffered grievous injuries.

Speaking to mid-day, Ruthun Reddy, Nagaraj's relative, said, "The friends were to attend a function organised by the Colombo University on April 22, where Nagaraj was to be felicitated with a honorary doctorate degree, but unfortunately he died in the blast."



Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy at Hanumaiah Shivakumar's funeral in Bengaluru

"On the fateful morning both Nagaraj and Purshotam had left for an early morning walk. Thereafter, they went to the hotel restaurant for breakfast, minutes after which the bomb went off," he added.

Ruthun further said, "Nagaraj was known in the real estate industry. He was doing extensive business in Sri Lanka, Turkey and other parts of the world." He said that Nagaraj had plans to celebrate his achievement with his family by taking them on a vacation.

Reddy airlifted

Meanwhile, Purshotam was airlifted in a special air ambulance, following which he was admitted to the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) of Manipal Super Specialty Hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment under the care of critical care consultant Dr Justin Gopaldas.

When contacted, Dr Gopaldas said, "As per the hospital's policy, I'm not allowed to speak to the media about any patient." Medical superintendent of the hospital Dr M N Shantala, said, "The vital organs of the patient are functioning normally but his overall condition continues to be critical."

JDS worker dies

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (Secular) worker Hanumaiah Shivakumar, and six other party workers were in Colombo last week for a short vacation. Hanumaiah's brother-in-law J Shivakumar, said, "Hanumaiah and other party workers had reached Sri Lanka around 4.15 am on Sunday. They directly went to Shangri-La hotel in Colombo, where they were allotted room numbers 618 and 619."

"A little past 8.30 am, they went for breakfast at the hotel restaurant. Minutes later the bomb went off," recalled Shivakumar, who himself flew to Sri Lanka on Sunday evening with few other MLAs to bring back Hanumaiah's body.

Shivakumar said, "On reaching Colombo, we learnt that the entire country was under curfew. Somehow we reached the police mortuary, where the bodies of the blast victims were piled up. Some were lying on the floor as well. It was nothing less than a nightmare.

"Initially we were told that we would have to wait for a day or two for the bodies to be handed over after post-mortem. After I spoke to Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, and he in turn spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka came to our rescue," he added.

"We could understand that the Sri Lankan administration was not prepared to handle such mass casualties. I would not have been able to bring back Hanumaiah's body if the CM and PMO had not intervened," said Shivakumar.

