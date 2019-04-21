Sri Lanka blasts: What is happening to the world, asks Sania Mirza

other-sports

The sports fraternity, including Virat Kohli and Sania Mirza, took to Twitter to express their grief and offered any possible support that they can, to the Sri Lankan government and the victims' families

At least 150 people were killed and more than 400 others were injured after simultaneous blasts hit three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday around 8.45 am (local time) as the Easter Sunday masses were in progress in churches. The places are frequented by tourists.

The explosions were reported as hundreds of worshipers gathered at the St. Anthony's Church in Kochchikade, Kotahena, St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya in Katana, and the third one in Batticaloa to commemorate Easter Sunday. Three explosions were also reported from the five-star hotels, the Shangrila, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury.

Shocked to hear the news coming in from Sri Lanka. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this tragedy. #PrayForSriLanka — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 21, 2019

Deeply saddened by the terrible attacks in #SriLanka .My sincere prayers with the people of Sri Lanka in this very difficult time. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 21, 2019

Deeply saddened and shocked by the bombing in Sri Lanka. Hate truly has no boundaries no limits. Heartfelt condolences and prayers for the entire nation. Stay strong #SriLanka — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 21, 2019

Thoughts with everyone affected by the awful attacks in Sri Lanka .. Such a wonderful country with great people .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 21, 2019

My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones. What a dastardly act! Deeply saddened... #PrayForSrilanka pic.twitter.com/5jveaTjg8v — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 21, 2019

We as a county need to put away differences and get together at this crucial time to look after one another or we will not have this beautiful country for us or for our children.please don’t spread rumors on social media.We surely don’t need another war.#nototerrorism — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) April 21, 2019

Very sad day for all of us in SL.. After 10 years of peace we see inhumane attaks on inocent again. While condeming and praying for the lost its time for us to stay calm and unite. Proud… https://t.co/IVD9qYdLO8 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) April 21, 2019

My Word! #SriLanka



The most beautiful country with the most wonderful people.



Completely heartbreaking! ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¥ — Kevin PietersenðÂ¦Â (@KP24) April 21, 2019

Shattered with this news coming from Sri Lanka #SriLankaBlast prayers are with Sri Lanka & People ðÂÂÂ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 21, 2019

Shocked and saddened to hear the news of the Sri Lanka bombings. All my prayers and thoughts for people of Srilanka. — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) April 21, 2019

Minutes after my Easter wishes,horrific news comes from Sri Lanka. Over 700 dead & injured. Shocked, angered, hurt. It's a time of bereavement for us all. A time of pain, introspection.A time to rise above such targeted hate.Many many prayers for familes uprooted, souls departed — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) April 21, 2019

This is absolutely devastating!Thoughts and prayers go out to all the families affected. https://t.co/fS1YTcVUNa — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) April 21, 2019

Thoughts and prayers with the people of #SriLanka in this crisis. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 21, 2019

Deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news that has come out of #SriLanka. My prayers go out to the people of Sri Lanka. Stay united, stay strong.ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) April 21, 2019

Oh Sri Lanka! I hope you rally together and prevent these criminals from creating differences. With you. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 21, 2019

What is happening to this world ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂMay God help us all .. really .. #SriLanka — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 21, 2019

