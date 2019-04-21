Sri Lanka blasts: What is happening to the world, asks Sania Mirza

Updated: Apr 21, 2019, 17:22 IST | mid-day online desk

The sports fraternity, including Virat Kohli and Sania Mirza, took to Twitter to express their grief and offered any possible support that they can, to the Sri Lankan government and the victims' families

At least 150 people were killed and more than 400 others were injured after simultaneous blasts hit three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday around 8.45 am (local time) as the Easter Sunday masses were in progress in churches. The places are frequented by tourists.

The explosions were reported as hundreds of worshipers gathered at the St. Anthony's Church in Kochchikade, Kotahena, St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya in Katana, and the third one in Batticaloa to commemorate Easter Sunday. Three explosions were also reported from the five-star hotels, the Shangrila, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury.

