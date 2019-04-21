Sri Lanka blasts: 129 killed, over 300 injured as blasts hit churches, hotels

international

According to reports, the multiple blasts took place at around 8.45 am Sunday as Easter masses were in progress in the churches

Ambulances are seen outside the church premises with gathered people and security personnel following a blast at the St. Anthony's Shrine in Kochchikade, Colombo on April 21, 2019. Pic/AFP

Colombo: At least 129 people were killed and more than 300 others were injured after simultaneous blasts hit three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday around 8.45 am (local time) as the Easter Sunday masses were in progress in churches. The places are frequented by tourists.

The explosions were reported as hundreds of worshipers gathered at the St. Anthony's Church in Kochchikade, Kotahena, St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya in Katana, and a third one in Batticaloa to commemorate Easter Sunday. Three explosions were also reported from the five-star hotels, the Shangrila, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury.

Police requests public to refrain from blasts sites, remain calm and assist Police in maintaining Law and Order. Spreading Rumors & inaccurate News is Legally punishable crime & refrain from communal hatred #SocialMedia #LKA #SriLanka #EasterSundayAttacksLK #Colombo pic.twitter.com/1KackTgrTO — Sri Lanka Tweet ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ±ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ° (@SriLankaTweet) April 21, 2019

Security tightened in Katunayake Bandaranaike Airport BIA following blasts in churches and hotels in island.

Pray For Sri Lanka ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ±ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ° ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#LKA #SriLanka #EasterSundayAttacksLK #Colombo #PrayForSriLanka — Sri Lanka Tweet ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ±ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ° (@SriLankaTweet) April 21, 2019

Sri Lanka Prime Minister condemned the attack in a tweet, and appealed to citizens to stay strong and united. "I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today. I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong. Please avoid propagating unverified reports and speculation. The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation," he tweeted.

I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today. I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong. Please avoid propagating unverified reports and speculation. The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation. — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) April 21, 2019

The Sri Lanka government has called an emergency meeting, the Minister of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution, Harsha de Silva, said in a tweet. "Emergency meeting called in a few minutes. Rescue operations underway," he tweeted.

Heads of Army, Navy, Airforce and IG along with Sec/Def, Sec/For Affairs meeting with @RWijewardene along with a few of us Ministers at MOD. All necessary emergency steps taken by Gov of #SriLanka. Soon official statement will be issued. pic.twitter.com/WkVQdcA5bT — Harsha de Silva (@HarshadeSilvaMP) April 21, 2019

As Colombo was rocked by a multiple explosions, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Sunday that India was keeping a close watch on the situation. "Colombo - I am in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo. We are keeping a close watch on the situation. @IndiainSL," Swaraj tweeted. The official handle of the High Commission of India in Colombo also said in a tweet that they were also "closely monitoring the situation". It also provided helpline numbers for "Indian citizens in need of assistance or help and for seeking clarification".

Explosions have been reported in Colombo and Batticaloa today. We are closely monitoring the situation. Indian citizens in need of assistance or help and for seeking clarification may call the following numbers : +94777903082 +94112422788 +94112422789 — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) April 21, 2019

In addition to the numbers given below, Indian citizens in need of assistance or help and for seeking clarification may also call the following numbers +94777902082 +94772234176 — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) April 21, 2019

-with agency inputs

