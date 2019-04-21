Sri Lanka blasts: 129 killed, over 300 injured as blasts hit churches, hotels

Updated: Apr 21, 2019, 12:31 IST | mid-day online desk

According to reports, the multiple blasts took place at around 8.45 am Sunday as Easter masses were in progress in the churches

Sri Lanka blasts: 129 killed, over 300 injured as blasts hit churches, hotels
Ambulances are seen outside the church premises with gathered people and security personnel following a blast at the St. Anthony's Shrine in Kochchikade, Colombo on April 21, 2019. Pic/AFP

Colombo: At least 129 people were killed and more than 300 others were injured after simultaneous blasts hit three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday around 8.45 am (local time) as the Easter Sunday masses were in progress in churches. The places are frequented by tourists.

The explosions were reported as hundreds of worshipers gathered at the St. Anthony's Church in Kochchikade, Kotahena, St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya in Katana, and a third one in Batticaloa to commemorate Easter Sunday. Three explosions were also reported from the five-star hotels, the Shangrila, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury.

Also Read: Police officer injured in blast outside Athens church

Sri Lanka Prime Minister condemned the attack in a tweet, and appealed to citizens to stay strong and united. "I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today. I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong. Please avoid propagating unverified reports and speculation. The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation," he tweeted.

The Sri Lanka government has called an emergency meeting, the Minister of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution, Harsha de Silva, said in a tweet. "Emergency meeting called in a few minutes. Rescue operations underway," he tweeted.

blasts hit three churches in Sri LankaAmbulances are seen outside the church premises with gathered people and security personnel following a blast at the St. Anthony's Shrine in Kochchikade, Colombo on April 21, 2019. Pic/AFP

As Colombo was rocked by a multiple explosions, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Sunday that India was keeping a close watch on the situation. "Colombo - I am in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo. We are keeping a close watch on the situation. @IndiainSL," Swaraj tweeted. The official handle of the High Commission of India in Colombo also said in a tweet that they were also "closely monitoring the situation". It also provided helpline numbers for "Indian citizens in need of assistance or help and for seeking clarification".

-with agency inputs

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

colombosri lanka

Blast in London underground train, commuters injured

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK