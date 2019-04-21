Sri Lanka blasts: Twitterati condemns, expresses condolences

international

Photo/PTI

In yet another horrific incident which took place in the morning on Sunday, 129 people were killed and more than 300 were injured, when the report was filed. Blasts took place in three churches and three hotels of Sri Lanka when Easter masses were in progress.

Right from the SriLankan prime Minister to the Prime Minister of India, twitterati has condemned the blasts and expressed condolences.

Sri Lanka Prime Minister condemned the attack in a tweet and appealed to citizens to stay strong and united.

I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today. I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong. Please avoid propagating unverified reports and speculation. The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation. — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) April 21, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said that there is no place for barbarism in the region.

Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. There is no place for such barbarism in our region. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2019

Saddened to hear about the terror attacks in various parts of Sri Lanka. Strongly condemn these acts of terror. Hatred and violence will never overpower love, kindness and compassion. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» #SriLanka — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 21, 2019

Just devastating! Over 100 now confirmed dead, after terror attack in #SriLanka ðÂÂÂÂ±ðÂÂÂÂ°, targeting Churches & Hotels during #EasterSunday celebrations!



When will int'l community take seriously this coordinated & relentless campaign of terror against #Christians, especially in Asia? pic.twitter.com/7JQ90zjrYN — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) April 21, 2019

Deeply saddened by the bomb blasts in #Colombo #SriLanka and killing of innocent people there. Such ghastly acts of violence are highly condemnable. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved families. Pray for speedy recovery of injured. — Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) April 21, 2019

Deeply shocked and saddened by the news of Bomb blast in Sri Lanka . Heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. #srilanka #srilankablasts — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) April 21, 2019

As Colombo was rocked by multiple explosions, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Sunday that India was keeping a close watch on the situation.

Also read: 160 killed, over 450 injured as blasts hit churches, hotels in Colombo

