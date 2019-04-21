Sri Lanka blasts: Twitterati condemns, expresses condolences

Updated: Apr 21, 2019, 17:19 IST | mid-day online desk

Right from the SriLankan prime Minister to the Prime Minister of India, Twitterati has condemned the blasts and expressed condolences

In yet another horrific incident which took place in the morning on Sunday, 129 people were killed and more than 300 were injured, when the report was filed. Blasts took place in three churches and three hotels of Sri Lanka when Easter masses were in progress.

Right from the SriLankan prime Minister to the Prime Minister of India, twitterati has condemned the blasts and expressed condolences.

Sri Lanka Prime Minister condemned the attack in a tweet and appealed to citizens to stay strong and united.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said that there is no place for barbarism in the region.

As Colombo was rocked by multiple explosions, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Sunday that India was keeping a close watch on the situation.

