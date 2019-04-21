Sri Lanka blasts: Jacqueline Fernandez and other celebs denounce the attacks

Updated: Apr 21, 2019, 14:37 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Jacqueline Fernandez, who has a deep connect with Sri Lanka, denounced the April 21 blasts in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka blasts: Jacqueline Fernandez and other celebs denounce the attacks
Jacqueline Fernandez. Pic/instagram.com/jacquelinef143

Sri Lanka was shaken by blasts that occurred on Easter Sunday, April 21. At least 160 people were killed and more than 450 others were injured after simultaneous blasts hit three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka around 8.45 am (local time) as the Easter Sunday masses were in progress in churches.

The explosions were reported at St. Anthony's Church in Kochchikade, Kotahena, St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya in Katana, and the third one in Batticaloa. Three explosions were also reported from five-star hotels, the Shangrila, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury.

Jacqueline Fernandez, whose father is Sri Lankan, took to Twitter to share her outrage and denounce the Sri Lanka blasts. She wrote:

Many other celebrities also took to Twitter to express condolences to the families of victims.

