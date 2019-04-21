Sri Lanka blasts: Jacqueline Fernandez and other celebs denounce the attacks

bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez, who has a deep connect with Sri Lanka, denounced the April 21 blasts in Sri Lanka

Jacqueline Fernandez. Pic/instagram.com/jacquelinef143

Sri Lanka was shaken by blasts that occurred on Easter Sunday, April 21. At least 160 people were killed and more than 450 others were injured after simultaneous blasts hit three churches and three hotels in Sri Lanka around 8.45 am (local time) as the Easter Sunday masses were in progress in churches.

The explosions were reported at St. Anthony's Church in Kochchikade, Kotahena, St. Sebastian's Church in Katuwapitiya in Katana, and the third one in Batticaloa. Three explosions were also reported from five-star hotels, the Shangrila, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury.

Jacqueline Fernandez, whose father is Sri Lankan, took to Twitter to share her outrage and denounce the Sri Lanka blasts. She wrote:

Extremely sad at the news of bombings in Sri Lanka. It’s unfortunate that one is not able to see that violence is like a chain reaction. This has to stop ! — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) April 21, 2019

Many other celebrities also took to Twitter to express condolences to the families of victims.

Heartbreaking & tragic news from #SriLanka Curses upon the monsters who carried out this inhumanity! On a joyous festive day! ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ What is the world coming to????? Prayers & strength to the victims & families.. ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¿ #SriLankaTerrorAttack — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 21, 2019

Shocked to hear the extremely disturbing news coming in from #SriLanka. Had stayed at the hotels & it‘s heartbreaking to even imagine the situation.

My heartfelt condolences to the near & dear ones of those who lost their lives & praying for a speedy recovery of the ones injured. — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) April 21, 2019

Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic and terrible attacks in #SriLanka. An act of cowardice on a day of prayer, shame on these terrorists. My sincere prayers with the victims and their families. We are all with you #SriLanka. Please stay safe ðÂÂÂ — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 21, 2019

OMG bomb blasts in Sri Lanka, god be with all. I just left Colombo Cinnamongrand hotel and it has been bombed, can’t believe this shocking. — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) April 21, 2019

A dastardly act of terror unleashed in Colombo is condemnable, our heart goes out to innocent lives lost in the attack @TamilTheHindu @ThanthiTV @bbctamil — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) April 21, 2019

Horrible news of multiple terror attacks in Sri Lanka. So many dead & injured. This is heartbreaking. When will the world be free of hate? Prayers for the victims and their families ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) April 21, 2019

