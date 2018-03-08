Sri Lanka blocks internet access in riot-hit district of Kandy

Sri Lanka has suspended internet services and blocked access to social networking websites and messaging platforms in the riot-hit district of Kandy after police warned that rioters were using them to spread hatred against the minority Muslims



Three cops were injured. Pic/AP

Sri Lanka has suspended internet services and blocked access to social networking websites and messaging platforms in the riot-hit district of Kandy after police warned that rioters were using them to spread hatred against the minority Muslims.

A nationwide state of emergency was declared by President Maithripala Sirisena after communal violence erupted in the Theldeniya area.

According to an official, Sri Lanka's Telecommunications and Regulatory Commission had asked the Internet service providers to block access to social media platforms in Kandy. A senior official said that it was a “temporary measure” and soon all the restrictions would be removed.