Sri Sri Ravishankar backs up 'EkChammachKam' campaign

Dr.Bhavesh Vora, senior nephrologist said, â Sri Sri Ravishankar ji was very excited to know about the Ek Chammach Kum Campaign and readily agreed to take it to masses.â



Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

The campaign to raise awareness against high salt consumption by Indians and its adverse effect on kidneys, #EkChammachKam gained momentum with seer Sri Sri Ravishankar, and celebrated filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra joining the same.

Speaking about Sri Sri joining the campaign, Dr.Bhavesh Vora, senior nephrologist said, “ Sri Sri Ravishankar ji was very excited to know about the Ek Chammach Kum Campaign and readily agreed to take it to masses.”

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra also readily agreed to join the campaign via Facebook.

Expressing his support, Rakeysh Mehra said, “#EkChammachKam of salt intake is simple and self-explanatory. It is well known that too much sodium in a person's diet can be harmful. It causes blood to hold fluid, and this in turn raises blood pressure and puts a strain on the heart as well.”

#EkChammachKam is a campaign spearheaded by Dr.Bhupendra Gandhi’s Amar Gandhi Foundation, and supported by the Mumbai Kidney Foundation.Over 150 nephrologists in the city have raised a clarion call, “ek chammach kam” (One spoon less), to highlight the high salt intake among Indian population.

And its not just Mumbai’s seniormost nephrologists , but also some of the worlds leading doctors, who have stepped forward to show solidarity towards #EkChammachKam.

Dr.Ramakanta Panda of Asian Heart Institute, Jalaj Dani CEO Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Dr. Ramen Goel, Director of Bariatric and metabolic surgery at Wockhardt hospitals Dr. Ravindra Karanjekar, Corporate CEO, Jupiter Hospital, and several other senior members of the medical fraternity have lent support to the campaign.

Sharing his vision, Dr.Bhupendra Gandhi said, “ Chronic kidney disease is a SILENT KILLER’; it usually has no significant symptoms until it has reached later stages where a patient is not left with many choices of treatment.”

Senior nephrologist Dr.Umesh Khanna added, “ Women in particular love eating ‘chatpata’ food, a craving that leads to excess salt consumption. They must observe and monitor the same, as well as ensure low salt consumption in their families. Spreading awareness about a regular check-up of kidney health for CKD, is a must!”

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates