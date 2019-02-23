Sridevi death anniversary: Husband Boney Kapoor to auction her saree

bollywood

Boney Kapoor has chosen Parisera, a Chennai-based online platform, which specialises in Indian handicrafts to auction Sridevi's saree ahead of her death anniversary

Sridevi

Ahead of Sridevi's first death anniversary on February 24, husband Boney Kapoor is auctioning her favourite Kota saree, proceeds of which will be donated to Concern India Foundation.

The filmmaker has chosen Parisera, a Chennai-based online platform, which specialises in Indian handicrafts. Describing the saree, the auction site writes, "The six yards has been a constant reminder of her roots. Being born in a South Indian household, she has worn sarees as a badge of her identity and always infused a sense of unique charisma into its pleats."



Boney Kapoor

Apart from this, the entire Kapoor family including Boney Kapoor, children Janhvi and Khushi and brother-in-law Anil Kapoor, also held a puja in her remembrance in Chennai. The puja took place at her Mylapore bungalow with only close friends and relatives in attendance.

Actor Ajith Kumar and his wife, English Vinglish director Gauri Shinde and husband-filmmaker R. Balki were also a part of this puja.

Sridevi, who is touted as Bollywood's first female superstar, breathed her last on February 24, 2018. She died at the age of 54 by accidentally drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel. The news came as a shocker for her family, friends, and legions of fans. The actor was in Dubai to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.

The Chandni actor began her career at the age of four with the devotional film Thunaivan. Sridevi has worked across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi movies.

For her immense contribution to the country's art and cinema, Sridevi was bestowed with the National Award and Padma Shri.

Also Read: Sridevi's contribution to south cinema must not be underestimated: Nagarjuna

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates