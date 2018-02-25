Sridevi no more: President Kovind, political leaders express condolences

Terming Sridevi as "a powerhouse of acting", Union Minister Smriti Z Irani also expressed condolence on the demise of the veteran actor

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday mourned the sudden demise of veteran actor Sridevi. Taking to his Twitter handle, President Kovind recalled the work of the legendary actor and wrote that she would always be an `inspiration for others'.



"Shocked to hear of the passing of movie star Sridevi. She has left millions of fans heartbroken. Her performances in films such as Moondram Pirai, Lamhe, and English Vinglish remain an inspiration for other actors. My condolences to her family and close associates (sic)," President Kovind Tweeted.



Terming Sridevi as "a powerhouse of acting", Union Minister Smriti Z Irani also expressed condolence on the demise of the veteran actor. "Sridevi - a powerhouse of acting, a long journey embellished with success comes to a sudden end. My condolences to her loved ones and fans (sic)," Irani Tweeted.



Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also took to his social media handle to express grief over the great loss and said that the actor's work and mesmerising personality will always keep her alive in everyone's memories.



"Shocked to know that Senior Bollywood Actress Sri Devi Ji suffered a massive cardiac arrest & is no more with us. My thoughts are with her family, friends & millions of fans around the globe. Her fantastic work & mesmerising personality will always keep her alive in our memories," Pradhan said.



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also recalled Sridevi as a proud actress with her unparalleled acting skills. "As a multilingual actress, especially for the Telugus, she( Sridevi) became the most favorite heroine. She remains as a proud actress of India with her unparalleled acting skills," Naidu said.



Congress party leader and MP Shashi Tharoor also expressed shock over the untimely passing of Sridevi. A Padma Shri recipient, Sridevi passed away on Saturday night due to a cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she was attending a family wedding with her husband Boney Kapoor and her younger daughter Khushi.

