Sridevi's demise: Indian consulate in Dubai working to bring her mortal remains back

Dubai: Indian embassy officials in Dubai are working closely with the local authorities to ensure that the mortal remains of Bollywood icon Sridevi, who passed away in Dubai, is taken to Mumbai on Sunday.

It is, however, unclear when the transfer will take place as local procedures need to be completed before the body is repatriated.

According to sources in the consulate, forensic and lab reports are still awaited following which the process of repatriation will begin. "Since this was declared a natural death, post-mortem is unlikely to be carried out," another source added.

Consulate officials said the actor's body is currently at the police headquarters morgue in Al Qusais and a consulate employee is with the family. They are trying to help expedite the procedures for repatriation.

Vipul, Consul General of India in Dubai, said, "We are working with the Dubai Police to expedite the procedure to repatriate her (Sridevi) body to India."

Earlier, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Navdeep Singh Suri, tweeted his condolences to the family stating, "Absolutely shocked to get the report about the untimely demise of #Sridevi. Conveyed my condolences to the family. Our consulate in Dubai is working with local authorities to provide all possible assistance."

