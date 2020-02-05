SRK-Gauri, Karisma-Kareena set the stage on fire at Armaan Jain's wedding reception

Armaan Jain's wedding with girlfriend Anissa Malhotra was a starry affair indeed. All of the who's who of Bollywood and business tycoons like the Ambanis, too, attended the wedding and the reception held at The St Regis Mumbai thereafter. Not just this, stars like Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor and others danced their hearts out at the reception. Here's a video of Karisma and Kareena dancing to Bole Chudiyan with Karan Johar:

It's so exciting to see Bebo in her 'Poo' avatar again! And dancing with sister Karisma and good friend Karan Johar, Bebo seems to be having the best time. And if you thought this was it, wait till you've seen SRK shaking a leg with wifey Gauri!

Gauri Khan has unleashed her fun-loving, wild side in the above video while dancing with her superstar husband! SRK, too, looks like he's having fun and can be seen wearing a faux moustache for the dance.

Not just Shah Rukh, Gauri also danced along with close friend Karan Johar. Gauri and Karan recreated Big B, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's iconic Kajra Re dance. Later, SRK, too, joined in and the trio was too good.

Kiara Advani burned the dance floor on the song Sauda Khara Khara from her recent release Good Newwz. The actress looked stunning in her shimmery lehenga choli as she showed off her dance moves.

All in all, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception was one glamorous event!

