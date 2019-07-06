SRK's Bard of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi to launch on September 27

web-series

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies is producing the Bard of Blood on Netflix, which also marks the debut of actor Emraan Hashmi in the web series' genre

Emraan Hashmi in Bard of Blood's motion poster. Picture Courtesy: Twitter/iamsrk

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's production Bard Of Blood will be launching on September 27. The actor took to his social media account to announce it. Shah Rukh wrote: "September 27, get ready for the action-packed series 'Bard Of Blood' on Netflix!"

This is Shah Rukh Khan's first association with Netflix through his production house, Netflix. Murder actor Emraan Hashmi has been roped in for the Indian series, Bard of Blood on Netflix. The web streaming app has become a rage amongst the youth and they prefer watching such edge-of-the-seat thrillers. This also marks Emraan's debut in the world of web series.

Red Chillies Entertainment's Gaurav Verma also tweeted: "We have a date for our first original series for Netflix India! Get ready for the action-packed 'Bard Of Blood' on September 27."

Speaking about Bard of Blood, Emraan had told mid-day, "It's like shooting three films simultaneously. We have seven episodes, each 45-minute-long. We are catering to 190 countries; so, the concept of 'Indianising' things doesn't apply here. It has to be real; it can't be illogical and jingoistic like most of our films."

Bard of Blood is based on Bilal Siddiqui's book by the same name and the show is set against the backdrop of the Indian sub-continent. The multi-lingual series will tell the story of an expelled spy, Kabir Anand who is recalled from his new life as a professor in Panchgani to save his country and long-lost love.

There are many other Bollywood actors, who are willing and happy about associating with Netflix. Huma Qureshi's Leila was received well by the Indian audience, which was similar to the international series, The Balck Mirror.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi on web debut Bard Of Blood: It's like shooting three films simultaneously

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS