SSC results 2018: These students fought all odds to ace the 10th class exams

For Kenneth Gandhi, who suffers from cerebral palsy, managing his therapy and studies was quite a task. However, he had decided to not let anything affect him

Representational picture

Kenneth Gandhi

St. Mary High School, Charkop

77.4 per cent

For Kenneth Gandhi, who suffers from cerebral palsy, managing his therapy and studies was quite a task. However, he had decided to not let anything affect him. "He used to go for a morning therapy session and then study from afternoon till evening. Most importantly he followed a proper routine and didn't let anything come in the way of his sleep and eating habits," Kenneth's father Dinesh Gandhi told mid-day.

Jaya Sosa (35) and Manasi Sosa (16)

BMC School and St Teresa High School, Girgaum

47.68 & 60 per cent

Jaya has been dreaming of clearing the SSC exam since the day she left school after eighth grade due to her poor financial background. This year she decided to appear for the exam along with her daughter Manasi. "Both of us prepared for the exams on our own. While she studied in the bedroom, I would do the same in the living room. It was a great experience. Finally my dream has come true," said Jaya, adding that her next goal was to clear the

HSC exam.

Harsh Gangurde

Vivekanand English High School, Kurla

77.80 per cent

Despite suffering from autism spectrum disorder, Harsh Gangurde never gave up on his dreams. Speaking to mid-day, he said that he had given his best shot for the SSC examination. "I taught him to read slowly and set short goals for the long-term preparations. We were expecting something around 60 per cent, but his amazing score has taken us by surprise," said his mother Vandana Gangurde.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates