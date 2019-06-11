SSC results 2019: This Mumbai student gets 35 marks in all subjects!

results

After the results declared on Saturday, this student, Akshit Jadhav, who studied in Shanti Nagar High School on Mira Road, has become a talk of the town; he expected 55 per cent

Akshit Jadhav

In one-of-its kind feat, a boy from Mira Road locality neat Mumbai has scored exactly 35 marks, the absolute minimum required for passing, in every single subject in the SSC (Class X) exam of the Maharashtra Board.

After the results declared on Saturday, this student, Akshit Jadhav, who studied in Shanti Nagar High School on Mira Road, has become a talk of the town. "He was surprised to see his score, as he was expecting 55 per cent," said Akshit's father Ganesh Jadhav.

After the results, Akshit has earned some media limelight with several local news channels and reporters rushing to his place to interview him.

"Students attempt every question in anticipation that they would get a high score, but they may end up with low score. Akshit, on the other hand, secured minimum passing marks and we all are happy that he cleared the exam," his father said.

Inputs from PTI

The High Scorers From Mumbai

Krisha Shah 99.2%, Divine Child School, Andheri

Shah is elated with her score, while adding that she did not expect to be among the toppers in Mumbai. Interested in mathematics, she plans to pursue engineering.

Sahil Vedpathak 98.6%, St Lawrence School, Vashi

Vedpathak wishes to join computer engineering in IIT-Bombay. He continued his harmonium classes while preparing for SSC.

Ishita Gupta 98.2%, Oxford Public School, Kandivli

Gupta was expecting 90% and above and is happy to have surpassed her expectations. Following her father's footsteps, Gupta dreams of becoming a doctor and has already started preparations for the entrance examination

Inputs from Pallavi Smart

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates