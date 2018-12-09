SSRSVM register emphatic 22-6 win to retain U-16 handball title

other-sports

The leading scorers for the Borivali school were Hete Dhedia with six goals, skipper Vedant Kesarkar and Aditya Ghaisas with five goals each

SRSVM players celebrate after winning the U-16 title. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir (Borivli) retained their crown as they stormed past St Joseph's (Wadala) to win the boys' under-16 final of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-school handball championship 22-6 at Azad Maidan on Saturday.

St Joseph's were a jaded lot and poor finishing cost them dearly as they found it difficult to beat goalkeeper Atharva Atharva. The leading scorers for the Borivali school were Hete Dhedia with six goals, skipper Vedant Kesarkar and Aditya Ghaisas with five goals each, Gautam Wasnik four goals and one each from Anjania Singh and Siddharth Panda. For St Joseph's, ace forward Rishi Mengade scored a six goals.

Grand double for SSRSVM

SSRSVM completed a grand double as their junior team also defeated St Joseph's 8-4 to win the boys' under-14 title. Aman Devnani scored seven goals and Aryan Singh got

one for the winning side, while for the losers, Karan Shah scored a brace while Abhishek Jungari and Ayan Shaikh scored one apiece.

JB Vachha girls win

Meanwhile, JB Vachha (Dadar) defeated Pawar Public School (Bhandup) 9-6 to bag the girls' under-16 title. Nili Jain, Vedangi Rane and Tanvi Bhansali scored three goals each, while Vaishnavi Dalvi scored two goals. Varsha Kotian, Anjali Nair, Nidhi Karambelkar and Anuja Parte all chipped in with one each for the losing side.

