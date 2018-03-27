Ssumier plays a real life doctor's role, helps a pregnant lady!

Ssumier has traveled across globe taking Pammi Aunty on different platforms & became an overnight sensation with his bone tickling videos



Ssumier Pasricha

Internet is an overwhelming place & once in a while you stumble upon stories that touch you. Internet also saw the rise of actor Ssumier Pasricha as Pammi Aunty, a fictional character, a portrayal of a loud Punjabi Aunty next door who loves to gossip. Ssumier has traveled across globe taking Pammi Aunty on different platforms & became an overnight sensation with his bone tickling videos.

One such random video from Ssumier's Pammi Aunty series came to the rescue of an ailing to be mother who took to social media to thank the actor. Ssumier who's rather moved by the message shares, "They say laughter is the best medicine... quite literally I say. I honestly had no idea what impact Pammi Aunty had on people's lives. I recently received a text which I feel is my biggest achievement & a reason to make more of Pammi Aunty videos."

"I received a message from a mother who shared her story. During the last trimester of her pregnancy she was apparently asked to rush to a hospital to get NST done but her husband rather chose to make her watch some of Pammi Aunty videos & she started feeling her baby movements. It is overwhelming when she believes that her baby gets cheerful when she hears Pammi Aunty talk. She addressed me as a doctor. Nothing compares to this feeling. It is the most satisfying feeling in the world."

Ssumier shared the message on his social networking site, (photo attached below), he wrote, "Often you get recognized by big production house for your talent & get awards but my real award is when people send me messages from their heart. One of them is from Aditi, thank you so much."

