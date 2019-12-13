St Lawrence girls side spike and shine again!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

St Lawrence High School (Borivli) had another successful day on the volleyball court, winning their second title in two days. The defending champions in the girls U-14 category, came up with a splendid combined performance to outmuscle Children's Academy (Malad) in the MSSA inter-school final at Azad Maidan on Thursday.

Having pocketed the girls U-12 title on Wednesday, the St Lawrence girls showed good teamwork to coast to 25-14, 25-15 victory and retain their crown.

The Children's Academy girls fought well but eventually succumbed to their superior all-round play.

Every member of the St Lawrence team made their presence felt as they supported the efforts of Shruti Korde, who worked industriously in both attack and defence.

Shruti and Janavi Singh, with her powerful smash serves, made it difficult for the Children's Academy players. The energetic Shruti combined brilliantly with lifter Shreya Kalathiya, who frequently set her up to smash and kill the rallies.

Shruti, 13, was excited to win her second U-14 crown. "It feels great again to be part of a winning team. We have all worked very hard under coach Anand Sir. This win is dedicated to our school management who has encouraged us to play and excel in this sport," Shruti told mid-day.

"After our regular training sessions, I practise my serves—hitting around 40 shots daily. I'm glad it worked today," added Shruti about her powerful smash serves.

Meanwhile, on the adjacent court, Shri Madhavrao Bhagvat High School (Vile Parle) beat Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya 'A' (Vikhroli) 25-12, 25-19 in the third-place match.

Earlier, in the semi-finals, Children's Academy had beaten Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya 'A' 25-12, 25-15, while St Lawrence had got the better of Shri Madhavrao Bhagvat High School 25-10, 25-12.

