St Mathew's pip Christ Church to emerge champions

The victorious St Mathew's (Malad) team pose with the MSSA boxing trophy at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

St. Mathew's High School (Malad) were declared as the overall champions in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter school boxing championship at the Schools Sports Centre, Azad Maidan Yesterday. The Malad school, which had a total of 56 boxers competing in the various age and weight categories, came up a total of 27 gold medal winners (24 boys and 3 girls) and they finished with a massive total of 49 points to clinch the top honours. Christ Church (Byculla) finished second best with a cumulative tally of 29 points.

St. Mathews boxers were presented with the Subhash Silk Mills Boxing Trophy. In one of the best bout of the night, Harshid Shaikh of St. Mathews kayoed Christ Church's Hussain Arsiwala in the second round to win the gold in the boys' under-16 (49kg) category. Harshid started on a dismal note and trailed at the end of the first round as all the three judges scored in favour of the Christ Church boxer. But in the second round Harshid was a transformed fighter and with change of tactics he was more aggressive and took the fight to his opponent. Midway through the round he managed to unleash a combination of punches which sent Hussain crashing to the canvass. The referee stepped in a declared the bout in favour of Harshid.

Harshid was overjoyed after his success. "I am very happy to become a champion. I thank God and also my school Principal Larzy Vergheese and my coaches, Shailesh Tripathi and Krishna Soni, who have always extended to me all possible support. Principal Madam pays for my school fees and for all my other expenses whenever I go to participate in boxing tournaments. She also helps me with my studies as she gives me extras classes after I finishing my training sessions," Harshid told mid-day. Kiran Pawar of Seth G.H. High School (Borivali) was declared as the 'Best Boxer', while the 'Best Challenger' award went to Samarth Patil of St. Theresa High School (Girgaum).

