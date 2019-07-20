St Pius down, but not out; St Mary's and Campion play out goalless draw

football

The Matunga team topped the group with nine points, while Army School (four points) took second place, ahead of Jamnabai Narsee (three points). The Borivli boys finished fourth with one point.

Veer Subandh (left) of Cathedral & John Connon and Vaibhav Shetti of St Pius battle for possession during their MSSA inter-school U-16 Division I match at the St Xavier's ground, Parel yesterday. Pic /Suresh Karkera

St Pius X (Mulund) players were a disappointed lot after suffering a 0-1 defeat to Cathedral & John Connon in a boys U-16 Division I Group A league match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at the St Xavier's ground, Parel yesterday. Cathedral's Jaden Irani struck the crucial winner to secure the school's second successive win.

However, a little more than an hour later, the smiles were back on the faces of the St Pius boys as defending champions St Mary's SSC (Mazagaon) and Campion (Colaba) played out a goalless draw in the concluding match of their group.

The Mulund lads, who had stayed back to witness that match, were happy with the draw as it ensured their progress to the next round. St Pius, who are on four points, claimed second position behind leaders Cathedral (seven points).

St Mary's and Campion, both with two points each were placed third and fourth respectively and made an exit. Campion failed to qualify for the knockout rounds for the first time in 13 years.

Later, in the evening, Don Bosco (Matunga) continued their winning form as they beat Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) 2-0 in the concluding match in Group B. Scott Rodrigues and Keith Fernandes scored for the Matunga lads. Earlier in the day, Army Public School (Colaba) were held to a 1-1 draw by Don Bosco (Borivli) in Group-B match. Abhinav Jagtap scored in the ninth minute to give the Army School the lead before Don Bosco got the equaliser through Aaron Pinto (22nd min).

The Matunga team topped the group with nine points, while Army School (four points) took second place, ahead of Jamnabai Narsee (three points). The Borivli boys finished fourth with one point.

Also read: St Mary's draw with Dominic Savio; Jamnabai stun Bosco Borivli 3-0

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates